Babar Azam becomes first batter to score three consecutive ODI tons twice

Reuters
Published: June 09, 2022 10:56 AM IST
Babar Azam
Pakistan captain Babar Azam celebrates his hundred against the West Indies in Multan on Wednesday. Photo: AFP/Aamir Qureshi
Topic | Cricket

 Babar Azam became the first batsman to twice score three consecutive centuries in One-Day Internationals after his 103 helped Pakistan beat the West Indies by five wickets on Wednesday.

Captain Babar shared a 103-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (65) and a 108-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (59) as Pakistan chased down a target of 306 in Multan to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

The 27-year-old Babar made two centuries against Australia before Wednesday's match and also racked up three tons in a row in 2016, all against the West Indies.

Babar hit nine fours in his 17th ODI century and the world's top-ranked ODI batter also surpassed former India skipper Virat Kohli to become the fastest player to reach 1,000 runs as captain.

Babar achieved the feat in 13 innings compared with Kohli's 17.

