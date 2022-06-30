Malayalam
Stand collapses amid heavy rain at Galle Stadium

IANS
Published: June 30, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Sri Lankan fans
Sri Lankan fans sit next to a collapsed stand in Galle on Thursday. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara
Topic | Cricket

Galle (Sri Lanka): The roof on a makeshift grandstand at the Galle International Stadium collapsed due to heavy rain on the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia here on Thursday.

No spectators were in the stand at the time, with the Australian team only just arriving at the ground.

Rain began falling around before the scheduled first ball on day two, with heavy wind blowing in off the coastline.

According to a report of Australian Associated Press, ground staff managed to keep the entire ground covered as the rain blew in sideways, but metal sheets secured by ropes covering the small concreted seating area on the eastern side of the ground blew off. The entire roof then buckled.

Rain also continued to fall past the scheduled start of play of 10 am local time, with ground staff struggling to keep the entire outfield covered amid heavy wind.

