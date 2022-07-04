Yastika Bhatia pulls off a brilliant run out | Video

Indian wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia pulled off brilliant run out in the second Women's One-Day International against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Monday.

An alert Yastika effected a back-flick to catch her Lankan counterpart Anushka Sanjeewani short of the crease. Anushka had taken a few steps out of the crease after playng out a ball from Deepti Sharma in the 23rd over of the Lankan innings when Yastika surprised her. The third umpire confirmed that Anushka failed to get back to the crease and she had to depart for 25.