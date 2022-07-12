Malayalam
KL Rahul to tie the knot with Athiya Shetty

IANS
Published: July 12, 2022 04:25 PM IST
Rahul and Athiya
Rahul and Athiya have been dating for more than three years. File photo: Instagram
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Indian cricket team vice-captain K L Rahul is set to tie the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in the coming three months. The two have been dating for more than three years.

A source close to Athiya told India Today that preparations for the wedding are going in full swing and Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya's family.

The couple, along with their families, reportedly visited the new house to see the progress as they will be moving in soon. The wedding, every detail of which is being overseen by the bride herself, is expected to take place in Mumbai.

According to India Today, Athiya recently jetted off to Germany with Rahul for his treatment. The cricketer was ruled out of India's tour of England due to an injury. The 30-year-old, who sustained a groin injury, underwent surgery in Germany.

The source further revealed that Rahul would remain there for about a month and Athiya would be by his side during his recovery.

