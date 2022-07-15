Malayalam
Sports

Robin Uthappa announces arrival of daughter

IANS
Published: July 15, 2022 11:01 AM IST
Uthappa and Shheethal
Uthappa and wife Shheethal have named their daughter Trinity Thea Uthappa. Photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings' batting ace Robin Uthappa announced on social media that he has been blessed with a daughter on Thursday.

The middle-order batsman, who plays for Kerala on the domestic circuit, shared pictures of his newborn daughter on Instagram, while he also penned a heartfelt note.

Uthappa and his wife Shheethal have named her Trinity Thea Uthappa.

"With hearts that are full, we'd love to introduce the newest angel into our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We're so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother," Uthappa wrote on his official Instagram handle.

The couple became first-time parents in 2017 when they were blessed with a son -- Neale Nolan Uthappa.

