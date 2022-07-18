Malayalam
India consolidate third spot in ICC ODI Rankings

IANS
Published: July 18, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Team India
The Indian players celebrate the fall of an England wicket in the third ODI. Photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Manchester: India's series victory over England has seen Rohit Sharma& Co. further consolidate their third place ahead of Pakistan in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.

India, with 109 rating points, are now three ahead of Pakistan (106), as New Zealand continue to be the No.1 side with 128 rating points. Jos Buttler's England, in spite of losing the three-match ODI series, are second with 121 rating points.

A maiden ODI century by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant helped India clinch a 2-1 series victory over England on Sunday.

The rankings could change over the coming weeks, with sixth-placed South Africa, currently only seven rating points behind Pakistan, in with a chance to rise as high as fourth if they can sweep their upcoming three-match series against England.

India have their own three-match series starting against the West Indies on Friday.

Pakistan are currently battling it out on the Test arena against Sri Lanka, with the next 50-over assignment for Babar Azam's side in August in the Netherlands.

