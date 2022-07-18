Pant gifts champagne to Shastri, video goes viral

Manchester: Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was named the 'man-of-the-match' for his sublime 113-ball unbeaten 125 in India's five-wicket victory over England in the ODI series decider at Old Trafford on Sunday, gifted his champagne bottle to former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri.

In a video shared by a fan through YouTube, it can be seen that Pant, after India were awarded the trophy of the ODI series, walked towards Shastri. The duo shook hands and hugged each other. After that Pant gifted his champagne bottle to Shastri.

With the crowd cheering in the background, Shastri and Pant then acknowledged the crowd before the latter ran towards joining the Indian team and the former head coach went towards the Sky Sports broadcast truck to talk about India's victory.

In their chase of 260, India were in a spot of bother at 72 for four in 16.2 overs. But Pant and Hardik Pandya (71 off 55 and 4/24) shared a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket as the tourists completed the chase with 47 balls to spare.

While Pandya reached his fifty first off 43 balls, Pant got to his half-century off 71 deliveries. Though Pandya fell later on, Pant reached his maiden ODI century off 106 balls, with his second fifty coming off just 35 deliveries.

After reaching his century, Pant smacked left-arm medium-pacer David Willey for five fours in as many balls. Pant then fittingly finished off the chase in style with a reverse sweep off Joe Root.