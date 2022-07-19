Whose ball of the century is better? Yasir Shah's or Shane Warne's?

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah produced arguably the ball of the century on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Monday.

Yasir's ball pitched well outside the leg stump, turned big to bamboozle a well-set Kusal Mendis and hit the top of off stump. Mendis was batting on 76 when he fell to the unplayable ball.

Just 22 years in, but do you think this will be the ball of the century❓ 🤔#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/6hlg0M88pl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 18, 2022

Cricket fans were quick to compare Yasir's dream delivery with the late Shane Warne's ball of the century when the leg-spin maestro castled Mike Gatting in the first Test at Manchester in the 1993 Ashes series.