Men in Blue celebrate thrilling series win | Video

India scored an exciting two-wicket win over West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Pak Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday to clinch the three-match series.

Axar Patel's unbeaten 64 off 35 balls took the Men in Blue home with two balls to spare as they chased down a stiff target of 312. With the team needing six off the last three balls, Axar smashed a six off a full toss by Kyle Mayers to trigger wide celebrations in the Indian dressing room.

India, who the first match by three runs, will aim for a clean sweep on Wednesday.