Asia Cup: Hong Kong join India, Pakistan in Group A

Al-Amerat (Oman): Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup after defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by eight wickets at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat.

With Hong Kong ending the qualifiers as the top-ranked side, they will now join India and Pakistan in Group A of the Asia Cup T20 event. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Group B of the competition.

Hong Kong will take on India on August 31 in Dubai, followed by the clash against Pakistan in Sharjah on September 2.

Ahead of the final match of the Asia Cup qualifiers, Hong Kong and the UAE were put in a must-win situation after Kuwait defeated Singapore by six wickets and completed their chase of 105 in 7.5 overs to be on top of the table on the basis of net run rate.

Electing to bowl, off-spinner Ehsan Khan shone for Hong Kong with the ball, picking 4/24 in his four overs. He was well-supported by right-arm medium-pacer Ayush Shukla, who picked up 3/30 in his three overs, while Aizaz Khan (2/8) and Yasim Murtaza (1/17) chipped in with vital strikes to bowl out the UAE for 147 in 19.3 overs.

For the UAE, C P Rizwan top-scored with 49 from 44 balls, including four fours, while all-rounder Zawar Farid smashed 41 off 27 balls after coming in at No. 7, hitting two fours and three sixes, to give their bowling attack something to defend.

In reply, Murtaza and skipper Nizakat Khan gave Hong Kong a quick start, sharing of 85 runs in 10.5 overs, recording the side's highest-ever T20I opening partnership. Nizakat fell for 39 while Murtaza made 58 off 43 balls, smashing seven fours and a six.

Babar Hayat (38 not out) and Kinchit Shah (six not out) ensured Hong Kong crossed the line with six balls to spare to seal the last remaining spot.

Hong Kong, ranked 23rd in the ICC T20I rankings, will be making their first-ever Asia Cup T20I appearance and fourth overall after playing in 2004, 2008 and 2018 editions in ODI format.