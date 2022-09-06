Maxwell takes a stunner to dismiss Guptill | Video

Cairns: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's stunning catch to dismiss Martin Guptill in the first One-day International at the Cazaly's Stadium here on Tuesday has once again cemented his credentials as one of the best fielders in world cricket.

The limited-overs specialist took a stunner in the fifth over bowled by pacer Mitchell Starc, as he dived to his left to latch on to a dipping ball to get rid of dangerous opener for just six runs.

The video posted by Cricket Australia has since gone viral.

Hard to imagine a better gully catch than the one Glenn Maxwell just took to dismiss Guptill pic.twitter.com/7WZeJKihNv — James (@_spock) September 6, 2022

Maxwell just took off from his fielding position at backward point to take a one-handed pluck from thin air. Starc bowled a fuller delivery angling away on off, and Guptill, looking to push it, got a thick outside edge, with the ball flying to the left of backward point. Maxwell jumped to his left to pull off a screamer with his outstretched hand.