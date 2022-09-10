KCA Pink Challengers: Mridula does the star turn for Sapphire

V S Mridula starred with an all-round show as Team Sapphire edged out Team Ruby by nine runs in the opening match of the KCA Pink Challengers T20 tournament at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Mridula smashed an unbeaten 51 off 34 balls as Sapphire ended up with 114/4 in 20 overs. V J Joshitha returned miserly figures of 1/12 from her quota of four overs.

Ruby could manage only 105/4 in reply. Ananya Pradeep picked up 2/23 off her three overs, while Mridula claimed 1/18 in three overs.

Team Pearls defeated Team Amber by six wickets in the second match of the day. Minnu Mani and Surya Sukumr claimed two wickets apiece as Pearls restricted Amber to 93/8 in 20 overs. Malavika Sabu scored a responsible 47 not out off 60 balls as Pearls achieved the target in 16 overs.

Results: Team Sapphire 114/4 in 20 overs (V S Mridula 51 not out, P Akhila 24 not out; V J Joshitha 1/12, Aleena Surendran 1/14) bt Team Ruby 105/4 in 20 overs (Aleena 31 not out, S R Urvasi 25; Ananya Pradeep 2/23, Mridula 1/18).

Points: Sapphire 4; Ruby 0.

Player of the match: Mridula

Team Amber 93/8 in 20 overs (S Sajana 29, Ansu Sunil 28; Soorya Sukumar 2/8, Minnu Mani 2/11) lost to Team Pearls 96/4 in 16 overs (Malavika Sabu 47 not out; Sreekrishna Haridas 2/18).

Points: Pearls 4; Amber 0.

Player of the match: Malavika Sabu