KCA Pink Challengers: Minnu Mani, Shani steal the show

Minnu Mani starred with the ball and ball as Team Pearls thrashed Team Sapphire by nine wickets in the KCA Pink Challengers T20 tournament at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

Minnu picked up 3/12 and Anju Rajan scalped two as Sapphire were bowled out for 72 in 19.2 overs.

P Akhila top-scored with 20.

Malavika Sabu (23), M P Vaishna (31 not out) and Minnu (18 not out) ensured Pearls were home and dry with more than five overs to spare. This was Perals' second win from three matches, while Sapphire suffered their first loss in three games.

T Shani's all-round show helped Team Emerald beat Team Ruby by 43 runs in the second match of the day. Shani and A Akshaya (30) took Emerald to 132/3 in 20 overs. Shani then picked up 3/6 off her four overs as Emerald restricted Ruby to 89/9.

Brief scores: Team Sapphire 72 all out in 19.2 overs (P Akhila 20; Mnnu Mani 3/12, Anju Rajan 2/2) lost to Team Perals78/1 in 14.5 overs (M P Vaishna 31 not out, Malavika Sabu 23).

Points: Pearls 4; Sapphire 0.

Player of the match: Minnu Mani

Team Emerald 132/3 in 20 overs (T Shani 61, A Akshaya 30) bt Team Ruby 89/9 in 20 overs (Darsana Mohanan 28; Shani 3/6, Anaswara Santosh 2/17).

Points: Emerald 4; Ruby 0

Player of the match: Shani