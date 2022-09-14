Sanju Samson was never in contention: BCCI official

Prior to the announcement of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, there was a lot of buzz about Kerala star Sanju Samson's possible inclusion in the 15-member squad in place of Rishabh Pant but it has been learnt that the Rajasthan Royals skipper was not even in contention.

"Sanju in any case will be playing the ODIs against South Africa as (the) selectors will maintain continuity from the Zimbabwe tour. Also there was never any discussions on dropping Pant. He is the only left-hander we have at the top and he can win a match on his day," a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.