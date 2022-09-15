Malayalam
Sports

One step at a time, tweets Jadeja as he recovers post surgery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2022 02:46 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is recuperating after undergoing a knee surgery. Photo: Twitter@imjadeja
Topic | Cricket

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is recuperating after undergoing a knee surgery. The 33-year-old suffered a knee injury during the recent Asia Cup and was forced to miss the Super 4 stage of the T20 tournament.

Jadeja was left out of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, which begins in Australia next month. Axar Patel has been picked in place of Jadeja.

Jadeja on Wednesday night tweeted a picture of him walking on crutches with the caption: 'One step at a time.'

The Saurashtra player is expected to be out of action for at least three months.

