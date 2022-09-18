KCA Pink Challengers: Ruby pull off exciting win

Darshana Mohanan's all-round show helped Team Ruby pull off an exciting two-run win over Team Pearl in the KCA Pink Challengers T20 tournament at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Darshana top-scored with 33 as Ruby were bowled out for 79 in 20 overs. She then produced a sensational spell, claiming 4/4 off her four overs as Pearl were bundled out for 77 in exactly 20 overs. Aparna K K picked up 3/6, while Keerthi K James scalped two.

Shanti T did the star turn with both the ball and bat as Team Emerald outplayed Team Amber by eight wickets in the day's second match.

Shanti and Najlla CMS's twin strikes helped Sapphire restrict Amber to 68/7 in 20 overs. Shanti made 31 and Akshaya A remained unbeaten on 30 as Sapphire chased down the target with 20 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Team Ruby 79 all out in 20 overs (Darshana Mohanan 33; Alka A Suresh 3/11, Vinaya Surendran 3/14) bt Team Pearl 77 all out in 20 overs (Minnu Mani 22; Darshana Mohanan 4/4, Aparana K K 3/6, Keerthi K James 2/20).

Player of the match: Darshana Mohanan



Team Amber 68/7 in 20 overs (Sourabhya P 29, Shanti T 2/15, Najila CMC 2/19) lost to Team Emerald 69/2 in 16.4 overs (Shani T 31, Akshaya A 30 not out; Diya Gireesh 2/10).

Player of the match: Shanti T

