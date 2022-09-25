Malayalam
Sports

3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl against Australia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 25, 2022 06:50 PM IST Updated: September 25, 2022 07:00 PM IST
toss
Captains of India and Australia, Rohit Sharma and Aaron Finch respectively at the toss ahead of the third T20I at Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo: Twitter/ @ICC
Topic | Cricket

Hyderabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third T20I here on Sunday.

India have welcomed back Bhuvneshwar Kumar while the visitors have replaced Sean Abbott with Josh Inglis.

Teams
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

