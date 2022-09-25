3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl against Australia

Hyderabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third T20I here on Sunday.

India have welcomed back Bhuvneshwar Kumar while the visitors have replaced Sean Abbott with Josh Inglis.

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal