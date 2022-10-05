Malayalam
Sports

KCA President's Cup: Krishna Prasad dazzles for Eagles

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2022 06:14 PM IST
Krishna Prasad
Krishna Prasad receives the player-of-the-match award from former Ranji player Ranjith Thomas. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Krishna Prasad's swashbuckling 61 set up KCA Eagles' thumping 95-run win over KCA Panthers in the KCA President's Cup T20 tournament at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Prasad's 33-ball knock powered Eagles to 184/3 in 20 overs. Arjun A K (35 off 21 balls) and Ranji opener Rahul P (29 off 19 balls) also shone with the bat.

Panthers never got going in their chase and were bowled out for 89 in 13.2 overs. Jofin Jose C top-scored with 36, while Faizal Fanoos was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/16.

Nipun Babu (2/5) and Vaishak Chandran (2/19) too were among the wickets.

Eagles will take on Lions in Thursday's final.

Brief scores: KCA Eagles 184/3 in 20 overs (Krishna Prasad 61, Arjun A K 35, Rahul P 29) bt KCA Panthers 89 in 13.2 overs (Jofin Jose C 36; Faizal Fanoos 3/16, Nipun Babu 2/5, Vaishak Chandran 2/19).

Points: Eagles 4; Panthers 0.

Player of the match: Krishna Prasad

KCA Tigers 165/4 in 20 overs (Abdul Bazith 68, Anand Krishnan 26, Sharafudheen 26, Vishnu Vinod 23; Vinoop S Manoharan 1/15) lost to KCA Tuskers 169/5 in 19.2 overs (Varun Nayanar 41, Shoun Roger 33, Rohan Prem 31, Vinoop S Manoharan 27; Sharafudheen- 2/30).

Points: Tuskers 4; Tigers 0.

Player of the match: Vinoop S Manoharan

