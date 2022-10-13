India go down to Western Australia in second practice match

Perth: India went down to Western Australia by 36 runs in their second practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Chasing a victory target of 169, India could only manage 132/8 despite a fine 74 off 55 balls by opener K L Rahul. Rishabh Pant, who opened the innings along with Rahul, fell for nine. Deepak Hooda (six), Hardik Pandya (17) and Dinesh Karthik (10) too failed to get going.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav did not play.

Earlier, Western Australia made 168/8. Nick Hobson made 64, while D'Arcy Short chipped in with 52.



R Ashwin was the most successful Indian bowler with 3/28, while Harshal Patel claimed 2/27. Ashwin picked up all three wickets in one over.

India had beaten Western Australia by 13 runs in the first practice game.

Rohit's men take on Australia in their first warm-up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. They will then take on New Zealand at the same venue on Wednesday.

India open their campaign against Pakistan in a Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.