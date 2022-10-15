Chris Gayle, Kichcha Sudeep launch Super 10 League

Chennai: Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep and West Indian cricket legend Chris Gayle have announced the first edition of Super 10 League, a unique cricket tournament which will bring together Indian actors, retired international cricketers from various nations and corporate honchos to compete in a 10-over (T10) format.

The short format cricket goodwill tournament, which promises high quotient entertainment and fun, will be held over two days in Bengaluru in December.

The league will see actors from Bollywood, Sandalwood, Kollywood and Tollywood and ex-cricketers from around the world come together.

Gayle said: "I am excited to play cricket with some of the noteworthy names in the Indian entertainment industry along with my cricketing peers across the globe. The tournament is set for T10 format which promises lot of firecrackers. Just can't wait for the excitement to begin in December."

Adding to this excitement, Sudeep said: "Super T10 League is an excellent opportunity to connect with friends in cricket, entertainment, and corporate sector. It is an opportunity to play friendly yet competitive sport. As we Indians love cricket, we can expect a fun set of matches with actors like me showcasing our passion for the sport and our skill sets too. These games will bring out the fun and sportsman side in actors for our fans too."