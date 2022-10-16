T20 World Cup: Netherlands scrape past UAE in thriller

Geelong: Captain Scott Edwards showed calmness and got the crucial winning run to help the Netherlands edge past the UAE by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

After brilliant spells from fast bowlers Bas de Leede, Fred Klaasen and left-arm spinner Tim Pringle restricted the UAE to a lowly 111/8 in 20 overs, the Netherlands were also kept under check as they lost wickets at regular intervals and didn't score a boundary after the eighth over.

But Edwards hung around till the end and survived a run-out chance in the final over when six runs were needed off as many balls to get the Dutch home with a ball to spare and open their account in the Group A points table with two points.

The Netherlands' chase began with Vikramjit Singh bringing out delightful cuts through point off successive balls in the opening over. In the next over, he was castled by Basil Hameed while going for an expansive slog-sweep.

Max O'Dowd hit a six and three fours in his 18-ball 23, before he was completely foxed by a ball which kept low and crashed into the middle-stump to give off Junaid Siddique his first wicket of the match.

The Dutch players celebrate a wicket. Photo: Twitter@ICC

Though Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann hung around, the UAE didn't let them stay at the crease for long as they picked wickets at regular intervals. De Leede went for a drive off Karthik Meiyappan with skipper C P Rizwan taking a terrific low catch at cover.

Three overs later, Ackermann's slog-sweep was pouched at the square leg off Ayaan Afzal Khan. Siddique brought the UAE back into the match by trapping Tom Cooper lbw and got a full yorker to hit the base of Roelof van der Merwe's off-stump in the 14th over where he conceded just one run.

He could have made it three wickets in an over, if Rizwan hadn't dropped a simple catch of Tim Pringle. Eventually, Pringle was cleaned up by an inswinging yorker from Zahoor Khan in the 19th over as the 27-run stand was broken. But Edwards, whose father was sitting in the stands, ensured that the Netherlands ended up on the winning side.

Brief scores: The UAE 111/8 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 41; Bas de Leede 3/19, Fred Klaasen 2/13) lost to the Netherlands 112/7 in 19.5 overs (Max O'Dowd 23, Colin Ackermann 17; Junaid Siddique 3/24).