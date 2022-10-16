Malayalam
When an 11-year-old caught Rohit Sharma's attention at the WACA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2022 11:22 AM IST Updated: October 16, 2022 12:49 PM IST
Rohit Sharma signs an autograph for Drushil Chauhan. File photo: Twitter@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

An 11-year-old boy caught the attention of Indian captain Rohit Sharma during a training session at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth. Left-armer Drushil Chauhan was among hundreds of kids who were wrapping up their session when the Indian team arrived at the ground as part of their T20 World Cup preparation.

Rohit was impressed by Drushil's run-up and smooth action. The Indian skipper met the boy and also faced him in the nets. He was also allowed to enter the Indian dressing room and interact with the players and support staff.

When Rohit asked Drushil 'How will you play for India.' Pat came the reply: “I will go to India when I am ready!”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared the video of Rohit meeting Drushil on its Twitter handle.

