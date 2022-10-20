Pakistan will definitely come to India for ODI World Cup: Chopra

Mumbai: With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announcing that India will not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup T20 Tournament in a few months, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said it could retaliate by not sending its team to India for the 2023 World Cup.

However, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes the PCB may not stand firm on its announcement and will definitely send its team to India for the 50-over World Cup.

He said he can 'give in writing' that India won't travel to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup and also Pakistan will definitely come to India to play in the ODI World Cup.

"Asia Cup might not happen at all if India don't participate, there's no chance. The Asia Cup is a minor tournament compared to the World Cup. Skipping the World Cup means you will end up forgoing a massive amount of revenue that (the) ICC shares (with the participating nations). It's a case of who blinks first. So I'm not taking this seriously. I feel the Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra said that India will have its way with the Asia Cup, because of the country's financial might, and the event is likely to be postponed.

"Of course, (the) ACC is a consortium. But few are aware of the fact that India doesn't take a penny from ACC. Everybody takes a certain amount from the (ACC) coffer whether four million or eight million but India ends up distributing their amount instead," Chopra said on his channel.

"India has been playing the role of a big brother in (the) ACC. If it has been said that the team might not travel to Pakistan, then I can give you this in writing that India won't. The Asia Cup will also be held at a neutral venue. And Pakistan will also definitely come to play in the World Cup (in India)... Take all this from in writing. All these things are guaranteed," he added.