T20 World Cup: Super 12 fixtures & live telecast details

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup begins on Saturday.
Hosts Australia take on New Zealand in the opening Super 12 match in a repeat of last year's final. The match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (12.30 pm IST).
India begin their campaign against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (1.30 pm).
Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Ireland are in Group 1, while India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe form Group 2. The top two sides from each group will qualify the semifinals.
Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka and the Netherlands made it to the Super 12 from Group A after qualifiers, while Zimbabwe and Ireland booked their spots from Group B.
The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network, while live streaming is available on Hotstar.
Super 12 fixtures (timings in IST)
1. New Zealand vs Australia, Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 12.30 pm, October 22, Saturday
2. England vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm, October 22, Saturday
3. Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Group 1, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 9.30 am, October 23, Sunday
4. India vs Pakistan, Group 2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1. 30 pm, October 23, Sunday
5. Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Group 2, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 9.30 am, October 24, Monday
6. South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1.30 pm, October 24, Monday
7. Australia vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm, October 25, Tuesday
8. England vs Ireland, Group 1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 9.30 am, October 26, Wednesday
9. New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1.30 pm, October 26, Wednesday
10. South Africa vs Bangladesh, Group 2, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 8.30 am, October 27, Thursday
11. India vs Netherlands, Group 2, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 12.30 pm, October 27, Thursday
12. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm, October 27, Thursday
13. Afghanistan vs Ireland, Group 1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 9.30 am, October 28, Friday
14. England vs Australia, Group 1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1.30 pm, October 28, Friday
15. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm, October 29, Saturday
16. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, The Gabba, Brisbane,, 8.30 am, October 30, Sunday
17. Pakistan vs Netherlands, Group 2, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12.30 pm, October 30, Sunday
18. India vs South Africa, Group 2, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm, October 30, Sunday
19. Australia vs Ireland, Group 1, The Gabba, Brisbane, 1.30 pm, October 31, Monday
20. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, The Gabba, Brisbane 9.30 am, November 1, Tuesday
21. England vs New Zealand, The Gabba, Brisbane, 1.30 pm, November 1, Tuesday
22. Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Group 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9.30 am, November 2, Wednesday
23. India vs Bangladesh, Group 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 1.30 pm, November 2, Wednesday
24. Pakistan vs South Africa, Group 2, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm, November 3, Thursday
25. New Zealand vs Ireland, Group 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9.30 am, November 4, Friday
26, Australia vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 1.30 pm, November 4, Friday
27. England vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm, November 5, Saturday
28. South Africa vs Netherlands, Group 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 5.30 am, November 6, Sunday
29. Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9.30 am, November 6, Sunday
30. India vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1.30 pm, November 6, Sunday
Semifinals
TBC v TBC, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm, November 9, Wednesday
TBC v TBC, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 1.30 pm, November 10, Thursday
Final
TBC v TBC, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1.30 pm, November 13, Sunday