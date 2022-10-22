Glenn Phillips pulls off a sensational catch to dismiss Stoinis | Video

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips pulled off a sensational catch in the opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Phillips came up with a stunning diving effort to cut short Marcus Stoinis' stay at the crease. Stoinis attempted an inside out cover drive off Mitchell Santner's bowling and chipped the ball. Phillips ran across from the deep, flung himself at the ball and caught it two-handed to stun Stoinis who made seven.

What a superman catch holy rice crispies Glenn Phillips!!! pic.twitter.com/LbfotMPLyB — adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 22, 2022

Phillips, who is also a wicketkeeper, is known for his speed across the turf.