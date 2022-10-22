Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Glenn Phillips pulls off a sensational catch to dismiss Stoinis | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2022 03:25 PM IST Updated: October 22, 2022 03:50 PM IST
Glenn Phillips
Glenn Phillips comes up with a blinder. Screengrab
Topic | Cricket

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips pulled off a sensational catch in the opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Phillips came up with a stunning diving effort to cut short Marcus Stoinis' stay at the crease. Stoinis attempted an inside out cover drive off Mitchell Santner's bowling and chipped the ball. Phillips ran across from the deep, flung himself at the ball and caught it two-handed to stun Stoinis who made seven.

Phillips, who is also a wicketkeeper, is known for his speed across the turf.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.