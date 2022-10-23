T20 World Cup: Masood, Iftikhar steady Pakistan | Live updates

Indian captain Rohit Sharama won the toss and decided to bowl agaainst Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
India have a 5-1 overall record against the old foes in the tournament. However, Pakistan thumped India by 10 wickets in the last edition in the UAE.
The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
1 min ago
End of an excellent over by Shami. Pakistan 96/3 after 13 overs
2 mins ago
Shadab punches it straight down the ground for a four
3 mins ago
Shadab Khan in at No. 5
5 mins ago
Shami gets the breakthough. Removes Iftikhar for 51 off 34 balls
6 mins ago
Pakistan were 60/2 in 10. They have added 31 off the last two
6 mins ago
Iftikhar moves to 51 off 32 balls. 21 runs off Axar's first and probably final over of the night
7 mins ago
Third six off the over! Rahul can't save it despite a fine effort
8 mins ago
Another six. This time straight down the ground
9 mins ago
Iftikar now greets Axare with a six!
10 mins ago
Pak 70/2 after 11 overs