T20 World Cup: Masood, Iftikhar steady Pakistan | Live updates

Indian captain Rohit Sharama won the toss and decided to bowl agaainst Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.



India have a 5-1 overall record against the old foes in the tournament. However, Pakistan thumped India by 10 wickets in the last edition in the UAE.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.