Team India celebrate epic win over Pakistan | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 24, 2022 10:33 AM IST
Kohli and Ashwin
Kohli and Ashwin celebrate the winning moment. Photo: AFP/William West
Topic | Cricket

India began their campaign in the T20 World Cup with a thrilling four-wicket over Pakistan in their Super 12 match at the MCG on Sunday.

The men in Blue were reeling at 31/4 in their chase of 160 before Virat Kohli played a blinder to take them home in a dramatic final over.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls, while all-rounder R Ashwin hit the winning shot off the final ball to trigger wide celebrations in the Indian dugout and among the supporters.

The International Cricket Council tweeted a video of the celebration.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, his teammates and the Indian fans are seen pumped up following the thrilling victory.

