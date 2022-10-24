Team India celebrate epic win over Pakistan | Video

India began their campaign in the T20 World Cup with a thrilling four-wicket over Pakistan in their Super 12 match at the MCG on Sunday.



The men in Blue were reeling at 31/4 in their chase of 160 before Virat Kohli played a blinder to take them home in a dramatic final over.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls, while all-rounder R Ashwin hit the winning shot off the final ball to trigger wide celebrations in the Indian dugout and among the supporters.

The International Cricket Council tweeted a video of the celebration.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, his teammates and the Indian fans are seen pumped up following the thrilling victory.