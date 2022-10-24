When Pandya calmed Dravid's nerves ahead of Indo-Pak clash!

Hardik Pandya, who played a key role in India's thrilling win over Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, admitted that tension was in the air when he walked out to bat at the MCG.

"To be honest, I sensed a lot of pressure in the group. With all due respect, a lot of people in big games (feel the pressure) and (know) how important it is. We all have worked very hard as a collective group, and people are happy for each other.

"But for me, somehow I don't know, I was very numb today (during the match on Sunday). Even when I came on the ground, I was very happy and I was speaking to (head coach) Rahul (Dravid) sir as well initially, I wouldn't say he was tense but he told me: 'you have done a lot of things', and 'just be calm' and all that.

"I had to tell him: 'sir, please understand I'm happy to be here. Ten months back, I was working in my space and I had no idea and this is where I wanted to be, irrelevant of what happens in the result. Just happy to be here, playing with all the best cricketers in the world, and they are my brothers''', Pandya told Virat Kohli in an interaction on the BCCI website.

Pandya picked up 3/30 and then chipped in with 40 to put the Indian chase back on track after they were reeling at 31/4. Pandya and Kohli (82 not out) added 113 off 77 balls for the fifth wicket.

India won the match by four wickets off the last ball.