Senior pros Rohit and Kohli's fielding misses hurt India badly

India's senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had a tough outing against South Africa in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.



Captain Rohit made 14, while Kohli fell for 12 as the Indian top order was wrecked by Lungi Ngidi after the Men in Blue opted to bat on a bouncy track.

However, more than the failures with the bat, it was a couple of glaring fielding errors by Rohit and Kohli which hurt India badly.

Suryakumar Yadav's 40-ball 68 took the Indians to a modest 133/9. The Indian pacers struck early to leave the Proteas struggling at 24/3 in their reply.

The fourth-wicket pair of Aiden Markram and David Miller had taken the total to 63 in the 12th over when Kohli dropped a sitter on the midwicket boundary off R Ashwin's bowling. Markram was on 35 then.

The Proteas had reached 67 when Rohit missed an easy chance to run out Markram in the next over bowled by Mohammed Shami. Rohit's underarm throw missed the stumps.

Markram went on to make 52 and added a further 33 with Miller. By the time Markram was dismissed by Hardik Pandya, the Proteas were in control well and truly.

Kohli dropping Markram also dented Ashwin's confidence as the offie went for 43 in his four overs in which he picked up a lone wicket.