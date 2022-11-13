Malayalam
Janaki to be India's voice in T20 World Cup final

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2022 10:23 AM IST
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting poses with the ICC World Cup trophy and musicians Iva Davies, Thando Sikwila, Janaki Easwar, second right, and Mitch Tambo. File photo: IANS
Team India failed to make it to the final of Sunday's T20 World Cup, but a 13-year-old Australian girl of Indian descent, Janaki Easwar, will be performing at the closing ceremony of the tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Janaki shot to fame through the Australian reality show 'The Voice'. She will perform alongside Australian rock group Icehouse during the second song of the evening, "Icehouse's We Can Get Together," which will also feature Zimbabwe-born Thando Sikwila.

Janaki's parents, Anoop Divakaran and Divya Raveendran, are from Kozhikode. They have been living in Australia for the past 15 years. 

England will take on Pakistan in the final.

