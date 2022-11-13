Malayalam
T20 World Cup: Pakistan versus England final | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2022 12:54 PM IST Updated: November 13, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after dismissing Babar Azam. Photo: AFP/Surjeet Yadav
Melbourne: Pakistan clash with England in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Both teams are eyeing a second T20 World Cup title. Pakistan emerged champions in 2009, while England lifted the title in 2010.

Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan fell for 15. Photo: AFP/Martin Keep
LIVE UPDATES
  • 2 mins ago

    England need 61 off the last 10 overs

  • 2 mins ago

    Wasim gives away eight in his second over. England 77/3 at the halfway stage

  • 3 mins ago

    Stokes crunches a full toss to the fence

  • 5 mins ago

    Stokes picks up a single as Iftikhar misfields

  • 7 mins ago

    England 69/3 after 9 overs. Need exactly 69 more off 66 balls

  • 8 mins ago

    Stokes gets lucky, under-edge goes for a boundary

  • 11 mins ago

    Shadab continues

  • 13 mins ago

    England 61/3 after 8 overs

  • 13 mins ago

    Brook looking a bit edgy here

  • 15 mins ago

    Wasim needs to be tight. Couple of wides

