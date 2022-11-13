T20 World Cup: Pakistan versus England final | Live updates

Melbourne: Pakistan clash with England in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Both teams are eyeing a second T20 World Cup title. Pakistan emerged champions in 2009, while England lifted the title in 2010.
-
2 mins ago
England need 61 off the last 10 overs
-
2 mins ago
Wasim gives away eight in his second over. England 77/3 at the halfway stage
-
3 mins ago
Stokes crunches a full toss to the fence
-
5 mins ago
Stokes picks up a single as Iftikhar misfields
-
7 mins ago
England 69/3 after 9 overs. Need exactly 69 more off 66 balls
-
8 mins ago
Stokes gets lucky, under-edge goes for a boundary
-
11 mins ago
Shadab continues
-
13 mins ago
England 61/3 after 8 overs
-
13 mins ago
Brook looking a bit edgy here
-
15 mins ago
Wasim needs to be tight. Couple of wides