Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kerala qualify for pre-quarterfinals

Bengaluru: Kerala qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship after their final Elite Group C match against Tamil Nadu was abandoned due to rain here on Wednesday.



Kerala finished second behind Tamil Nadu with 20 points from seven matches. Andhra, who were ahead of Kerala on head-to-head record going into the final group match, suffered an eight-wicket loss to Chhattisgarh and missed out on a place in the knockout phase.

Tamil Nadu booked a place in the quarterfinals by topping the group with 24 points.

Kerala will take on Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Kerala rode on Vathsal Govind's unbeaten 95 and cameos by Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Bazith and Rohan Kunnummal to score 287/8 in 50 overs after being put in to bat.

The right-handed Vathsal hit six fours in his 126-ball knock.

Rohan made 39 off 26 balls, while Vishnu scored 45 off 51 balls. Bazith's 41 came off 35 balls.

Former Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier conceded 87 runs in his 10 overs while picking up two wickets.

Tamil Nadu were 43/1 in seven overs, chasing a revised target of 276 in 47 overs, when rain ended play.

Brief scores: Kerala 287/8 in 50 overs (Vathsal Govind 95 not out, Vishnu Vinod 45, Abdul Bazith 41; Mohammed 2/51, Sonu Yadav 2/55) vs Tamil Nadu 43/1 in seven overs.

Points: Kerala 2; Tamil Nadu 2.