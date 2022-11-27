Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Rain plays spoilsport, India-New Zealand 2nd ODI abandoned after two interruptions

PTI
Published: November 27, 2022 01:32 PM IST Updated: November 27, 2022 02:31 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill
Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were at the crease when rain stopped play. Photo: Twitter@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Hamilton: The second One-day International between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain here on Sunday.

New Zealand inserted India to bat after winning the toss but only 12.5 overs could be possible as twice the game had to be stopped due to rain.

The game could not resume after the second rain-forced break when India were 89 for one in 12.5 overs.

India lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) before Shubman Gill (45) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) added 66 runs for the second wicket.

Rain first stopped play when India were 22 for no loss.

New Zealand are leading the series 1-0, having won the Auckland ODI by seven wickets.

The final match of the series will be played on Wednesday in Christchurch.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.