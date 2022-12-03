Umran Malik replaces Shami in Indian ODI squad

Mumbai: Rookie pacer Umran Malik has replaced an injured Mohammed Shami in India's squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, which starts on Sunday.

An official statement from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah stated that senior pacer Shami picked up a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the series.

Shami, who made an impressive return to the Indian T20 squad in last month's World Cup, is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

It remains to be seen whether Shami will be fit in time for the two Tests against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on December 14.

Malik made his ODI debut against against New Zealand at Auckland last month, picking up 2/66.

Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and uncapped Kuldeep Sen are the other pacers in the Indian ODI squad.

The 33-year-old Shami is a key player in India's scheme of things, especially with the ODI World Cup less than 12 months away.

Indian ODI sqaud: Rohit Sharma (capt), K L Rahul (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, and Umran Malik.

(With inputs from IANS)