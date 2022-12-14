Indian women let Australia off the hook in third T20I

Mumbai: ndian batting collapsed like a pack of cards under pressure as the Australian women showed clinical precision to record a comfortable 21-run victory in the third T20 International here on Wednesday.

Australia now lead the five-match series 2-1.

Chasing a target of 173, India were in cruise control mode at 106/2, riding on some cavalier hitting from Shafali Verma (52 off 41 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37 off 27 balls). The duo had added 73 in just 8.4 overs and 67 off 40 odd balls looked gettable.

But, once Shafali holed out at mid-wicket boundary, there was a slump as India lost four wickets for the addition of 17 runs in less than three overs as the match turned decisively in favour of the Southern Stars. India were finally restricted to 151/7 in 20 overs.

Richa Ghosh (1) and Harmanpreet were also dismissed while going for big hits and almost all the Australian bowlers took the the pace off to make it difficult for strokeplay.

Darcie Brown (2/19), Meghan Schutt (1/23 in 4 overs), spinner Ashleigh Gardener (2/21) were exceptional on the day.

Earlier, Australia recovered from early jolts and rode on flamboyant Ellyse Perry's 75 off 47 balls to post 172/8.

Invited to bat, Australia made a disastrous start as captain Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath got out in the first and second overs respectively.

Renuka Thakur had opener Healy LBW for just 1 while Anjali Sarvani got rid of one-down McGrath, also for one, as Australia were 5/2 in the second over.

But Perry and then Grace Harris (41 runs off 18 balls) played pivotal roles to take Australia to a competitive total.

From 79/3 at halfway stage, Australia added 93 runs in the back-end.

For India, Renuka, Anjali, Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya took two wickets apiece.

Opener Beth Mooney (30) and Perry (75 off 47 balls) resurrected the Australia innings with a 64-run partnership for the third wicket in seven overs.

Perry had another quickfire 55-run stand for the fifth wickets with Grace Harris (41 runs off 18 balls) that took Australia to a good score.