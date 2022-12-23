Vishnu Vinod, Asif & Bazith - Kerala players picked up in IPL auction

Vishnu Vinod, K M Asif and Abdul Bazith were the Kerala players to be picked up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Kochi on Friday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu was bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Pacer Asif (Rs 30 lakh) and all-rounder Bazith (Rs 20 lakh) went to Rajasthan Royals led by Kerala captain Sanju Samson.

The 29-year-old Vishnu was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2022, but did not get a single game.

He also warmed the Delhi Capitals' dugout in IPL 2021.

Vishnu played three matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2017.

The swashbukling batter will be hoping for a change of fortunes in Mumbai Indians' colours in IPL 2023.

Vishnu was recently dropped from the Kerala Ranji squad. However, he is a match-winner in the shortest format of the game and could make a big impression if he gets to showcase his skills.

K M Asif. File photo: PTI

Asif was relased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the auction. The 29-year-old has played three games for CSK.

The 24-year-old off-spinning all-rounder Bazith was rewarded for his fine show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in his debut season.

Opener Rohan Kunnummal, leggie S Midhun and stumper-batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen failed to evoke any interest in the auction. Sachin Baby, Shoun Roger, Basil Thampi and Vaisakh Chandran did not make it to the auction though they were in the final list.