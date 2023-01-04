Ranji Trophy: Gadekar holds Goa innings together

Thiruvananthapuram: Opener Ishaan Gadekar's unbeaten 76 took Goa to 200/5 in reply to Kerala's first innings total of 265 at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match.

Gadekar, who returned after retiring hurt on 52, and captain Darshan Misal (37) ensured Goa enjoyed a fine day at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Wednesday. The two have so far put on 40 for the sixth wicket.

Amogh Desai added 62 for the first wicket along with Gadekar before falling to Sijomon Joseph for 29 in the last over before lunch.

Kerala captain Sijomon also sent back Suyash Prabhudessai for three, while offie Vaisakh Chadran accounted for Snehal Kauthankar (seven).

Siddhesh Lad made 35 before left-arm spinner Sijomon struck again.

Earlier, Kerala lost their last five wickets for a mere 18 runs to be bowled out for 265.

Rohan Prem was the first to go. The left-hander failed to add any run to his overnight score of 112 as he was trapped in front of the wicket by Lakshay Garg.

Right-arm medium-pacer Garg sent back Jalaj Saxena for 12.

Arjun Tendulkar picked up the wickets for Basil Thampi (1) and Sijomon (7).

Garg ended up with figures of 4/44.

Brief scores: Kerala 265 in 95.3 overs (Rohan Prem 112, Sachin Baby 46; Lakshay Garg 4/44, Shubham Desai 2/39, Arjun Tendulkar 2/49) vs Goa 200/5 in 79 overs (Ishan Gadekar 76 batting; Sijomon Joseph 3/35).