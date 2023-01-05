Malayalam
Ranji Trophy: Goa gain 46-run lead over Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 05, 2023 12:20 PM IST
Jalaj Saxena
Jalaj Saxena was the most successful Kerala bowler. File photo
Topic | Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram: Goa gained a 46-run lead over Kerala at lunch on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Thursday.

Debutant opener Ishaan Gadeklar scored a fine hundred. The southpaw made 105 off 200 balls with the help of seven fours and a six.

The visitors, who resumed on 200/5, lost wicket at regular intervals. However, Mohit Redkar (37) and Shubham Desai (15 not out) added 36 for the last wicket to take them past the 300-run mark and frustrate Kerala.

Goa were eventually bowled out for 311.

 Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena claimed another five-for, while captain Sijomon Joseph scalped three for Kerala.

Brief scores: Kerala 265 vs Goa 311 in 110.2 overs (Ishaan Gadekar 105, Darshan Misal 43; Jalaj Saxena 5/103, Sijomon Joseph 3/51, Vaisakh Chandran 2/67).

