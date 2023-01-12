Malayalam
Ranji Trophy: Sijomon, Saxena hand Kerala 98-run lead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 12, 2023 11:20 AM IST Updated: January 12, 2023 01:13 PM IST
Sijomon Joseph
Kerala captain Sijomon Joseph picked up 3/15. File photo: KCA
Thiruvananthapuram: Captain Sijomon Joseph and Jalaj Saxena picked up three wickets each as Kerala gained a first innings lead of 98 over Services on the third morning of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Thursday.

Resuming on 167/6, Services were bowled out for 229. The visitors added 62 runs for the loss of the remaining four wickets. 

Left-arm spinner Sijomon scalped two, while offie Saxena and pacer M D Nidheesh claimed one each on the day to wrap up the Services innings.

Sijomon returned figures of 3/15, while Saxena took 3/66.

Brief scores: Kerala 327 vs Services 229 in 68.1 overs (Ravi Chouhan 50; Sijomon Joseph 3/15, Jalaj Saxena 3/66, Vaisakh Chandran 2/30, M D Nidheesh 2/41).

