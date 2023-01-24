Third ODI: New Zealand put India in to bat

Indore: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third ODI here on Tuesday.

India made two changes, bringing in Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

For New Zealand, Doug Bracewell replaced Henry Shipley in the playing XI.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.