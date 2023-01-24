Ranji Trophy: Pondicherry 71/3 against Kerala

Thuthipet: Pondicherry were 71/3 at lunch on the opening day of their final Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match match against Kerala at the Siechem Stadium here on Tuesday.



Kerala pacers Basil Thampi and M D Nidheesh struck twice in the first two overs to vindicate captain Sijomon Joseph's decision to bowl first.

Basil, who returned to the playing XI, sent back opener Neyan Kangayan for a duck in the first over.

Captain D Rohit, who came in at No. 3, too perished for a blob as he was caught by Sijomon off Nidheesh's bowling as the hosts slipped to 1/2.

Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena removed Sagar P Udeshi for 11 with the total on 19.

Opener J S Pande (23 batting) and Paras Dogra (21 batting) propped up the home side with an unbeaten 52-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Earlier, Kerala made a couple of changes as pacers Basil and Visweshar M Suresh replaced Vathsal Govind and offie Vaisakh Chandran.

Kerala need a win to have any chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Brief scores: Pondicherry 71/3 in 29 overs vs Kerala.