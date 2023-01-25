Your dad is a hard taskmaster: Dravid tells Gill

New Delhi: Indian head coach Rahul Dravid recapitulated the words of Shubhman Gill's father when the young opener wasn't converting his scores into centuries.

Continuing his red-hot form, the Indian opener on Tuesday brought up his fourth ODI century in the third and final match of the series against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Gill made 112 runs off just 78 balls, bringing up his second century of the series. Earlier in the series opener in Hyderabad, the opener had smashed a 208 to become the fifth Indian batter to get to an ODI double hundred.

The youngster was also adjudged Player of the Series for his splendid performance against the Kiwis.

"So when Shubman was scoring a lot of fifties and sixties and batting well, but not really converting them into big hundreds, I think his father had said, 'Shubman are you only going to show us drizzles or are you actually going to show us some rain and some thunderstorms," Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI on social media, where he had an interaction will Gill.

"I think his father will be glad that over the last month or so, what you have done is you really made it rain. So, well done. It must make you and your dad really proud," he added.

Replying to Dravid, Gill said that his father wouldn't be too happy with his 112 in the third ODI as he could have carried on to another big score.

"Yeah, I don't think he will be too happy about this game. He would definitely tell me so, I would have carried on, I should have carried on in this game and looked to have got another big score in this one," said Gill.

Then, David burst into laughter and said: "Hard taskmaster your dad, man! If we don't push you, he will. So you're in good hands."