Senior Women's One-Day Trophy: Kerala enter quarterfinals

Thuthipet: Kerala outplayed Saurashtra by eight wickets to enter the quarterfinals of the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy at the Siechem Ground here on Sunday.



Kerala won all their six games and topped Group A with 24 points.

Saurashtra could make only 73 in 35 overs after electing to bat. Mridula Jadeja waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 38.

Drashti Somaiya (18) was the only other Sauashtra batter to reach double figures.

Medium-pacer Soorya Sukumar claimed 3/10 from her eight overs.

Shani T and Minnu Mani picked up a couple of wickets each.

Opener Shani scored 35, while Minnu hit an unbeaten 18 as Kerala chased down the modest target with more than 20 overs to spare.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 73 in 35 overs (Mridula Jadeja 38 not out; Soorya Sukumar 3/10, Minnu Mani 2/6, Shani T 2/15) lost to Kerala 77/2 in 29.1 overs (Shani T 35).

Points: Kerala 4; Saurashtra 0.