Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi got married to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha, in Karachi on Friday.



Several Pakistan cricketers, including captain Babar Azam, attended the function.

Shaheen got engaged to Ansha last year.

The 22-year-old Shaheen had suffered a knee injury during the T20 World Cup final against England last year and is fighting his way back to full fitness.