Ashwin becomes second Indian after Kumble to enter 450-wicket club

Off-spinner R Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to pick up 450 Test wickets. The 36-year-old reached the milestone when he removed Alex Carey on the opening day of the first Test against Australia at Nagpur on Thursday.

Ashwin's strike also helped India break the 53-run stand between Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb for the sixth wicket.

Ashwin is the ninth bowler to achieve the feat. He is the second fastest to reach the 450-club. He achieved the feat in his 89th Test, second only to Sri Lankan maestro Muttiah Muralitharan who needed just 80 Tests.

Ashwin is also the second quickest in terms of balls bowled (23,635) to have 450 Test scalps, behind Australian pacer Glenn McGrath (23,474).