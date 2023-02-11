Malayalam
Rahul’s selection not based on performance but favouritism: Venkatesh Prasad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 11, 2023 01:33 PM IST Updated: February 11, 2023 01:44 PM IST
K L Rahul
K L Rahul reacts after getting out in the 2022 Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. File photo: AFP/Surjeet Yadav
Cricket

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has slammed the inclusion of struggling opener K L Rahul in the first Test against Australia.

Prasad blasted the selectors and team management in a series of tweets for picking the Karnataka batsman over the in-form Shubman Gill and overlooking the consistent performances of Mumbai middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan.

Prasad, who also played for Karnataka, even went on to state that "why many ex-cricketers aren’t vocal despite seeing such favouritism is the chances of losing out on potential IPL gigs."

Rahul made 20 in the first innings of the ongoing Nagpur Test. Though he was involved in a 76-run stand for the opening wicket with Rohit Sharma, the bulk of the runs was scored by the Indian captain.

Rahul, who made his Test debut in 2014, had a lowly average of 34.26 from 45 Tests prior to the Nagpur match.

