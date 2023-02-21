Dhoni trains GenNext women cricketers

Mumbai: Former Indian crcket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni mentored a group of aspiring under-19 women cricketers during a specially curated workshop titled 'Cricket Clinic - MSD'.

The workshop was organised recently at the Wankhede stadium, where the wicketkeeper-batter held a training session with 15 players and shared some valuable tips along with his on-field experiences and learnings.

These players were selected through a social media contest hosted by Mastercard, the current title sponsor of all domestic and international matches in India, for young women cricketers.

During the course of the workshop, Dhoni guided the players on managing pressure, making a career in cricket, maintaining fitness, devising the right game plan, and a lot more about other aspects of the game.

Dhoni, the 2007 Men's T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning captain, also passed on valuable tips to players on batting technique, body movement, and wicketkeeping.

The event concluded with Dhoni posing with the girls and giving them bats autographed by him. The workshop was held to help young women cricketers develop a passion for the game through interesting and insightful experiences, with many more in the pipeline in the coming weeks.

"India has always been a sporting powerhouse and women cricketers today are breaking the glass ceiling with their consistent performance and strong determination. My interactions with several women cricketers during Mastercard Cricket Clinic - MSD have deepened my confidence in the future of women's cricket in India."

"I am extremely excited to partner with Mastercard for furthering the women in sports movement and offering them a priceless learning experience," he said in an official release.

Dhoni, who made his international debut in 2004, played 90 Test matches, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is till 2019, amassing more than 15,000 international runs, including 16 centuries, and more than 800 dismissals as a wicketkeeper.

He became widely popular for his unconventional style and ability to remain calm in the face of huge pressure as a leader. Since his international retirement in August, 2020, he has continued to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

He has captained CSK to four IPL titles and five runners-up finishes, apart from two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014.