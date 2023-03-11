Jhye Richardson ruled out of IPL 2023

Sydney: Australian pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premeir League (IPL) 2023 after undergoing a surgery for hamstring issues.

Richardson was supposed to link up with record IPL champions Mumbai Indians for the season beginning March 31. He was earlier ruled out of the three-match Oone-Day International (ODI) series against India beginning March 17 (Friday).

He underwent surgery after the recurrence of his hamstring injury last week.

"Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact," Richardson tweeted. "Frustrating? Absolutely.

"But I'm now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let's do this."

The 26-year-old has played three Tests, 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is.