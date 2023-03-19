Second ODI: Australia level series with 10-wicket win

Visakhapatnam: Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the second One-Day International (ODI) to level the three-match series, here on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 117, the Aussies romped home in 11 overs.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc claimed 5/53 as India were bundled out for a paltry 117 in 26 overs.

Starc sent back Shubman Gill for a duck in the very first over after Steve Smith opted to bowl.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was caught by Smith off Starc for 13. Suryakumar Yadav was trapped in front of the wicket off the very next ball as the right-hander fell for a second successive golden duck.

K L Rahul too was trapped LBW by Starc for nine.

Hardik Pandya was brilliantly caught by Smith in the slips off Sean Abott's bowling for one as the hosts slumped to 49/5 in the 10th over.

Kohli made 31 before falling to Nathan Ellis, while Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29.

The third and final ODI will be played in Chennai on Wednesday.