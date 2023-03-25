IPL 2023: Punjab Kings name Short as Bairstow's replacement

New Delhi: In a major blow for Punjab Kings (PBKS), England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2023 after failing to recover from his injury, the franchise confirmed on Saturday.

Punjab Kings have named uncapped Australian batter Matthew Short as Bairstow's replacement. It will be Short's maiden IPL.

"We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season," the PBKS said in a tweet.

"We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement," it added.

After sustaining multiple fractures following a freak slip on the golf course in September, 2022, Bairstow has missed England's T20 World Cup-winning campaign and the following Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand and others as well.

Recognised as one of the all-format batters, Bairstow's absence will have a massive impact on Kings' strategy. Last IPL, Bairstow scored 253 runs in 11 innings, averaging 23.00 with a strike rate of 144.57, with two half-centuries.

On the other hand, Short opened for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League recently, and was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 458 runs at an average of 35.23 while striking at 144.47.

An all-format player, Short scored three centuries across first-class and List A cricket during the second half of Australia's domestic season where he plays for his home state of Victoria.